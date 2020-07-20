Olympia Financial Group Inc (TSE:OLY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Olympia Financial Group Inc (TSE:OLY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of TSE:OLY opened at C$34.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.80 million and a PE ratio of 9.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.14. Olympia Financial Group has a one year low of C$32.66 and a one year high of C$55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Self-Directed Registered Plans, Foreign Exchange, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions.

