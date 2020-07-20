Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after buying an additional 9,739,302 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,076,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $486,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,396 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $876,120,000 after buying an additional 2,396,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Oracle by 21.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,235,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $446,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,400 shares during the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.34.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $54.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $168.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.76. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $58.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,001,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,496,824.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

