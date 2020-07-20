OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $16.15 on Friday. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 8.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.75 and a beta of 0.45.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth $142,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth $344,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 13.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

