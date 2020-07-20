O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) will report $2.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.97 billion. O’Reilly Automotive posted sales of $2.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year sales of $10.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $10.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.48 billion to $11.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Nomura boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $330.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.47.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 1,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $799,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,379 shares of company stock worth $9,855,951 over the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,770,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,217,000 after purchasing an additional 116,940 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,865,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $561,733,000 after purchasing an additional 238,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,631,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $201,505,000. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $431.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $454.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.31. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.07.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

