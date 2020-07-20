OrganiGram Holdings Inc (TSE:OGI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (TSE:OGI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.55.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OGI. Raymond James lowered shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.10 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of TSE:OGI opened at C$2.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.67. The firm has a market cap of $409.68 million and a PE ratio of -8.21. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of C$1.54 and a 12-month high of C$8.80.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.