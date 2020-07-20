PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in PACCAR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $1,241,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $7,250,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 787,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,273,000 after purchasing an additional 487,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $79.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.49. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $83.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $275,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,647.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $129,800.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $531,145.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock worth $505,210 over the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

