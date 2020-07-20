PACCAR (PCAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect PACCAR to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PACCAR to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PACCAR stock opened at $79.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $83.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $275,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,647.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $129,800.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,145.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $505,210. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PACCAR from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen upgraded PACCAR to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.79.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

