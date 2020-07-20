Pachira Investments Inc. Has $468,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pachira Investments Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.8% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.35 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $393.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.80 and its 200 day moving average is $143.91.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

