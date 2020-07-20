Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $920.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) will report $920.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $923.50 million and the lowest is $919.10 million. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $805.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year sales of $3.38 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.52 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on PANW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.77.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $239.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.61 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $255.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.08.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $236,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $2,845,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 974,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,990,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,670. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,393 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,914 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,730,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,445,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

