Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 2,016 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 82.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its position in shares of State Street by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 18,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in State Street by 28.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 4.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on State Street from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.94.

NYSE:STT opened at $61.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.24 and a 200 day moving average of $65.44. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

