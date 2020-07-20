Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $8,716,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total transaction of $17,025,575.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 278,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.65, for a total value of $50,010,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 494,860 shares of company stock valued at $89,843,645. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cleveland Research downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Workday from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Workday from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.29.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $182.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of -80.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Workday Inc has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $221.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

