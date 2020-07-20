Parallel Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Marriott International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.43.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $91.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Marriott International Inc has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $153.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

