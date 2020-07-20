Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) CFO Sells $2,346,080.00 in Stock

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total transaction of $2,346,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $295.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 87.85, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.55. Paycom Software Inc has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $342.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.13.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $2,330,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 39.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,693,000 after acquiring an additional 40,284 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $616,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 76.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,285,000 after acquiring an additional 260,661 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,950,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $281.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.76.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

