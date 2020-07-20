Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires 1,675 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 12.3% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 83.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after buying an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,808.74.

AMZN stock opened at $2,961.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,477.36 billion, a PE ratio of 141.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,731.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,233.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

