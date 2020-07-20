PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.0% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,985,537,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after buying an additional 2,724,092 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $227,508,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $55,808,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 13.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,534,000 after buying an additional 1,298,838 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,881.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $134.66 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $186.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.75.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.