Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.48 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,422 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 10.5% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth about $536,884,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Apple by 21.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Cowen boosted their target price on Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.56.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $385.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $353.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.94. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $399.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1,670.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

