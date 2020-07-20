Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. owned 0.13% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $7,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of LMBS opened at $51.73 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average of $51.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.