Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. First Trust Water ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 301,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $58.69 on Monday. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $64.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average of $55.26.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

