Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. Has $7.40 Million Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 3.3% of Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $7,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth $73,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $84,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $60.06 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.43 and a 52 week high of $60.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average is $59.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th.

