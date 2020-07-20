Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 97.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 830,781 shares during the period. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,411 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 683,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 166,328 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 190,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 101,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 648,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 67,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth about $858,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Securities cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of PBI opened at $2.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $471.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.56. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $796.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.85 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 113.85%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

