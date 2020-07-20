Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. Sells 116 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.07.

Mastercard stock opened at $304.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $300.64 and its 200 day moving average is $291.28. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $305.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 733,054 shares of company stock worth $220,158,576. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

