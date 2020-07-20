Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. Sells 300,008 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 96.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,008 shares during the quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 489,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25,279 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 49,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,617,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,530 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.72.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $12.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $13.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

