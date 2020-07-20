PGGM Investments Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.05% of Johnson & Johnson worth $189,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $149.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $393.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

