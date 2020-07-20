Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Lowered to $94.00 at Citigroup

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $103.00 to $94.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Phillips 66 from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.06.

NYSE:PSX opened at $63.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.88, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $70,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,750 shares of company stock worth $268,305. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

