Piper Sandler Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on USB. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

Shares of USB stock opened at $36.03 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $42.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

