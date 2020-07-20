Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Lowered to $70.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PLNT. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.29.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $58.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.90. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $127.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.53%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $30,763,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $1,304,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Planet Fitness by 671.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 60,761 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

