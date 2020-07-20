Plug Power’s (PLUG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PLUG. ValuEngine lowered Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Plug Power from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Plug Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.89.

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 1.26. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.17 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 38.85% and a negative return on equity of 169.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 358,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $1,802,641.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,965.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 64,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $571,756.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,571,367 shares of company stock valued at $33,900,173. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 27.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,423,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,080,000 after buying an additional 5,883,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Plug Power by 30.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,707,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,746,000 after buying an additional 1,551,234 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in Plug Power by 3.0% during the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 6,027,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after buying an additional 175,792 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 80.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,861,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after buying an additional 2,174,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG bought a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at about $32,922,000. 44.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.