PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.31.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harshman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,182.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $687,326,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,603,000 after buying an additional 1,270,949 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,009,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,029,000 after buying an additional 757,348 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,204,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,932,000 after buying an additional 627,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 128.3% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,045,000 after buying an additional 605,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $103.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.82. PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

