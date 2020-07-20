PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to announce $3.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.07 billion. PPG Industries posted sales of $3.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year sales of $12.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.43 billion to $13.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $15.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS.

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Shares of PPG opened at $111.80 on Monday. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.57. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. FMR LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in PPG Industries by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 987.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,025,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,881,000 after buying an additional 52,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

