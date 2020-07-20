Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 101.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,142 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.04.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $98.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $299.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

