Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $86,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 119.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 25.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 200,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 143.5% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 23,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $24.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $102.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Evercore ISI upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

