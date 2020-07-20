Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 857 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 237.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after buying an additional 75,372 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 58,741 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $58.76 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $42.34 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.03.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

