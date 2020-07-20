Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,525 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,437 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,110 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,007,000 after acquiring an additional 209,260 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 35,336 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $7,698,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra downgraded ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $39.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average of $46.04. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.