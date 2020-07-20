Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 32 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $16,965,610,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $734,381,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,046,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,018,000 after buying an additional 35,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,067,000 after buying an additional 15,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $192,969,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,136.24 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,145.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,050.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $879.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMG. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $969.00 to $1,278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $822.38 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $841.00 to $946.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $602.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $977.53.

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.63, for a total value of $572,693.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,532,767.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 8,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $847.29, for a total value of $6,826,615.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,159 shares of company stock valued at $20,842,018 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.