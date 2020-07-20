Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 709 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $637,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $252,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,080.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,935 shares of company stock worth $4,173,275 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIS stock opened at $64.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.96. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $65.41. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

