Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Increased by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.7% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $244,048,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $466,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,137,298 shares of company stock worth $844,729,990 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $125.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.97. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

