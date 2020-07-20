PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Sells $5,570,000.00 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 100,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $5,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,934.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stuart Walter Peltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 33,788 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,689,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 109,928 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $5,533,775.52.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $55.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.40. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.18.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.42% and a negative net margin of 90.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 855.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 184,265 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 11.2% during the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 299,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut PTC Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

