Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.54. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

Shares of LOW opened at $144.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $144.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.80 and a 200 day moving average of $114.27.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $974,104,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,029,000 after buying an additional 1,966,342 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $162,723,000 after buying an additional 1,713,842 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,704,000 after buying an additional 1,647,977 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $352,169,000 after buying an additional 1,486,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.