Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,871 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $18,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,840,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 24,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10,037.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $93.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.30. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $93.68.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.