Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $15,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.6% during the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 51.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $180.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,003.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.32.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

