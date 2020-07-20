Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,552 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 202,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,552 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $17,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEC. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.22.

WEC stock opened at $90.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.17. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

