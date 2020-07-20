Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 5,744 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,744 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $16,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $109.11 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $139.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.56.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

