Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $15,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $173.86 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $115.36 and a twelve month high of $200.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.39 and its 200 day moving average is $167.44.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

