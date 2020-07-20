Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Rayonier from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO David L. Nunes bought 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,014.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 392,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,360,926.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $3,481,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RYN opened at $26.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 58.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Rayonier had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $259.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 234.78%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

