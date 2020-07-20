Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $18.76 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cfra upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

