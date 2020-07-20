Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,857 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the second quarter worth $880,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 58,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 125,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,903,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 8.0% in the second quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 86,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

DISCK stock opened at $19.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Discovery Inc Series C has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on DISCK. ValuEngine raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.