Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.27 Million Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,250,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $966,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,503 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,581,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,855,000 after acquiring an additional 48,909 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,925,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,746,000 after acquiring an additional 173,949 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $213,432,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,864,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,234,000 after acquiring an additional 466,872 shares during the last quarter.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.87.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $351,849.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,770.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $239,551.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,336 shares of company stock worth $2,684,160. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $105.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.28.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.