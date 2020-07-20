Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.31 Million Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,603,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,671,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,633,000 after buying an additional 1,927,927 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,975,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 23.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,560,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,352,000 after buying an additional 292,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,617,000 after buying an additional 244,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock opened at $64.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day moving average of $69.30. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

