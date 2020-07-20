Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 110.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,676 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in American International Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 539.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIG opened at $32.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46. American International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.72). American International Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. William Blair cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.23.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

