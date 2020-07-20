Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $210,646,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,776,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 78.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,195,000 after purchasing an additional 362,049 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2,527.5% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 362,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after purchasing an additional 348,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $35,104,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $390.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $381.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.84. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.37.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.83.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,850 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total transaction of $1,732,555.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,675 shares of company stock valued at $9,712,930 over the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

